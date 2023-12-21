Bradenton Police Department selling ornaments to raise money for outreach efforts

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Need a last-minute stocking stuffer? BPD’s 2023 Christmas ornament is among the items for sale in their lobby at 100 10th St W., Bradenton.

The ornaments are $8. Money raised through sales benefits BPD’s Explorer program.

Purchases can be made at Records on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and must be paid for with cash.

