Bradenton Police Department selling ornaments to raise money for outreach efforts

BPD 2023 ornament
BPD 2023 ornament(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Need a last-minute stocking stuffer? BPD’s 2023 Christmas ornament is among the items for sale in their lobby at 100 10th St W., Bradenton.

The ornaments are $8. Money raised through sales benefits BPD’s Explorer program.

Purchases can be made at Records on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and must be paid for with cash.

