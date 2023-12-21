AAA’s ‘Tow-To-Go’ service starts Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA is once again working to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season, activating its “Tow-To-Go” program in Florida.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow-to-Go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

AAA service technicians expect to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car trouble during the upcoming holidays.

AAA warns the Tow-to-Go should be used as a last resort. “Plan ahead and identify a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party,” a news release said.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Details about Two-To-Go:

Free and available to AAA members and nonmembers.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

