Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tampa man claims he is ‘Captain America,’ attempts to enter MacDill Air Force Base with AR-15

MacDill Air Force Base
MacDill Air Force Base(WTSP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man attempted to enter MacDill Air Force Base with an AR-15 rifle and 125 rounds of ammunition last month, authorities say.

According to the indictment and criminal complaint, on Nov. 3, 2023, Baruch Roche II attempted to enter MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa in his vehicle. U.S. Air Force security personnel stopped him at the gate and asked for identification. Roche refused to provide it. Roche instead identified himself as “Captain America” and demanded entry, stating that he had a meeting with a General of the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide top secret information.

Roche became argumentative and threatened to come back every day to look for the officers denying him entry. Due to his suspicious behavior, Roche was detained and security personnel searched his vehicle. An AR-15 rifle was located in the trunk, as well as five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of ammunition.

The Tampa Police Department’s behavior health unit decided to involuntarily hospitalize him under Florida’s Baker Act.

Roche is charged with one count of attempted possession of a firearm in a federal facility. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Roche that the United States intends to forfeit the firearm and ammunition that were used to facilitate the offense.

On Dec. 13, the court approved his request to travel to Georgia for a family law case and visitation with his child.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Dec. 14. His trial date is set for Feb. 5, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
Alicia Kincheloe cries in court while judge sentences her.
Woman convicted of burning raccoon alive sentenced to work program, probation
Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
The dog was found to be severely dehydrated in Zotto's care
New animal cruelty charges for owner of Palmetto petsitting business
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say

Latest News

A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S Supreme Court Justice
Florida felon gun ban challenge rejected
Anthony Pete
Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking woman in Publix parking lot
A red tailed hawk that was released from Save our Seabirds last month after receiving...
Bird experts sound the alarm about rat poison in Sarasota, Manatee