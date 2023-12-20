Tampa man claims he is ‘Captain America,’ attempts to enter MacDill Air Force Base with AR-15

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man attempted to enter MacDill Air Force Base with an AR-15 rifle and 125 rounds of ammunition last month, authorities say.

According to the indictment and criminal complaint, on Nov. 3, 2023, Baruch Roche II attempted to enter MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa in his vehicle. U.S. Air Force security personnel stopped him at the gate and asked for identification. Roche refused to provide it. Roche instead identified himself as “Captain America” and demanded entry, stating that he had a meeting with a General of the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide top secret information.

Roche became argumentative and threatened to come back every day to look for the officers denying him entry. Due to his suspicious behavior, Roche was detained and security personnel searched his vehicle. An AR-15 rifle was located in the trunk, as well as five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of ammunition.

The Tampa Police Department’s behavior health unit decided to involuntarily hospitalize him under Florida’s Baker Act.

Roche is charged with one count of attempted possession of a firearm in a federal facility. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Roche that the United States intends to forfeit the firearm and ammunition that were used to facilitate the offense.

On Dec. 13, the court approved his request to travel to Georgia for a family law case and visitation with his child.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Dec. 14. His trial date is set for Feb. 5, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.