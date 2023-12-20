Advertise With Us
Suncoast resident’s selfless act saves stranger’s life

Kevin Enter and John Bradford
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many childhoods revolve around watching cartoons or playing in the park, but that isn’t the case for everyone.

“Constant E.R. visits, constant this, constant, that. Back and forth doctor visits, IV’s, all that kind of stuff,” says Rochester, New York resident Kevin Enter, describing the challenges he faced as a kid.

Enter was born without a fully functioning liver, but his medical complications took a turn for the worse in 2020 when he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

His time appeared to be running out after a few failed attempts at transplants.

“By the time I got the second call that it wasn’t going to work, I realized that I should just accept that I was going to die,” says Enter.

Meanwhile along the Suncoast- “It was on my heart and it was an idea I had to help someone,” says Sarasota resident John Bradford.

Bradford was in the middle of donating his liver to a different recipient in New York that his wife found on Facebook, but the recipient passed away before the procedure.

“I didn’t know this person and I don’t have to know the next person, I just want to be able to help somebody,” says Bradford.

His liver proved to be compatible with Enter, whose own liver was now saturated with cancer, weighing 23 pounds, far more than the three pound average.

The two went into the hospital on the same day, but didn’t know a single thing about each other. 

“I had agreed if this person never wanted to see me, call me, text me, write me, that I would be okay with that,” says Bradford.

Part of Bradford’s liver was taken out and put into Kevin’s body, which initially rejected it, leading to complications and extreme weight loss.

“I was 223 [pounds] when I went into the hospital, and I was 146 when I got out,” says Enter.

But like he has done his whole life, Enter continued to fight.

Both he and Bradford were eventually able to go home, and exchanged letters and texts for over a year.

But Bradford later decided he wasn’t done giving, flying back to New York to donate his kidney, and in the process, the two got to meet face-to-face for the first time.

“You can come up with scenarios, but until you are sitting across from someone who thanks you for saving their life and you look into their eyes, you can’t imagine the overwhelming feeling that is,” says Bradford.

The two now have a bond shared by very few, after they both gave and received entirely new perspectives.

“He’s just like my dad. I can ask him for advice and everything like that. I keep telling my wife, everything happens for a reason. Here is my guardian angel,” says Enter.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

