Sarasota community celebrates Cardinal Mooney’s 2023 state football championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The celebrations and high honors continue for the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School state championship football team.

On Tuesday, December 19th, many students, alumni, parents, faculty, staff and Sarasota residents gathered at the team’s home football field to pay recognition to their historic 2023 season.

The team won the Class 1S state championship in Tallahassee, Fla., on December 8th, when they defeated Trinity Catholic 31-27. The serenade of love from the community means the world to the players.

“I can’t explain it,” senior and team captain Teddy Foster said. “We always planned for this, and we just set our best foot forward. We just hoped for the best and this is what this team came out to do. I’m just so proud of them team right now.”

“I’ve grown up watching Cardinal Mooney,” linebacker and team captain George Leibold said. “My brother played here. I just knew something was different with our team. We wanted it more and I felt like we had the talent to get it done. My brother told me the same thing. He said you guys got it. Everybody just has to buy in and everybody bought in.”

This was not just a special moment for the current team. It also brought much joy for members of the 1972 squad that brought home the gold. One of those team members from 51 years ago tells ABC7 he wasn’t sure he’d see this again in his lifetime.

“I thought that Saraosta, or Riverview, or Booker would definitely win one over the years,” Con Nicholas, a member of the Cardinal Mooney state championship winning team in 1972 said. “There’s been a lot of talent to come out of this county, but 51 years later Cardinal Mooney is the only one to ever do it. I’m really proud of that.”

