Santa swings by local schools to read to kids

Kids in the Suncoast got to read with Santa!
Kids in the Suncoast got to read with Santa!(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the 11th year for Story Hour with Santa and Friends. It’s a very special event held at four Sarasota County Schools.

On Wednesday, a few days before Christmas at Wilkinson Elementary School, students and staff got a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Their magic sleigh took them to four schools to read books to pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

Over 700 students got to sit with the North Pole power couple and listen to “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Santa went straight to work and read in hopes that more kids will want to read just like he does.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

