Ribbon cutting ceremony at Scherer Thaxton Preserve reveals major upgrades

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Scherer Thaxton Preserve held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday after getting major improvements.

The upgrades include a new fishing pier, a new accessible restroom, a picnic pavilion and new fences. Parking has also been rearranged with walkways connecting all the new amenities.

The 287 acre park is located in Nokomis and features a 20 acre lake, a nature loop trial, picnic tables and shell parking spaces.

