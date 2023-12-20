Ribbon cutting ceremony at Scherer Thaxton Preserve reveals major upgrades

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Scherer Thaxton Preserve held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday after getting major improvements.

The upgrades include a new fishing pier, a new accessible restroom, a picnic pavilion and new fences. Parking has also been rearranged with walkways connecting all the new amenities.

The 287 acre park is located in Nokomis and features a 20 acre lake, a nature loop trial, picnic tables and shell parking spaces.

