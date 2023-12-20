Police: Sarasota woman caught on surveillance stealing packages

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police arrested a woman they say was caught on a doorbell camera stealing packages.

Angelique Poquette, 45, Sarasota, was arrested and charged with Grand Theft. The incident occurred Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Surveillance video shows a woman in a white four-door Infiniti removing packages from the front porch of a home on Cosmopolitan Court, Sarasota, about an hour after the items were delivered.

The items stolen from the residence are valued at approximately $1,830. Two other residences in the immediate area reported stolen packages in the same period.

The surveillance camera captured two characters on the license plate, and through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the vehicle and complete the tag.

Poquette was pulled over on a warrant the next day. Officers noted that Poquette was wearing a pair of shoes reported stolen. Poquette’s vehicle is currently in the seizure process because it was used to commit a crime.

Officers found cocaine in the vehicle and a glass pipe in Poquette’s pocket.

Poquette is charged with:

Grand Theft

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, with knowledge

