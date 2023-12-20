Advertise With Us
North Port woman facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over by police

Arrested during traffic stop.
Arrested during traffic stop.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman is facing multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of pills and cocaine during a traffic stop.

It happened on Dec. 18 near Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail. According to a police report, 42-year-old Jennifer Hopper was seen leaving a suspected drug house. Police pulled her over because the tint on her windows appeared to be darker than the state standard.

During the traffic stop, Hopper was argumentative and bongs were observed on the center console inside the vehicle. Hopper was ordered out of the car, and handcuffed due to her combativeness.

The officer explained he was going to search the car due to the drug paraphernalia seen inside. Upon searching the vehicle, Cocaine, Crack and Methamphetamine were found. A fake soda can containing a screw off top and secret compartment inside containing drugs was also recovered during the search of the vehicle.

Hopper was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. She faces multiple charges including: Trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

