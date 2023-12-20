Manatee County pet sitter charged with animal cruelty turns himself in

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirms Nicholas Zotto turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon at the Sarasota County Jail.

He was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty and later posted bail on a $1,500 bond.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday for Zotto, charging him with aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies made attempts to arrest Zotto, but they say he fled Manatee County and was believed to be in New York.

