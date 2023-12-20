Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Board of County Commissioners approves 1,100 homes in Parrish

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Brigham Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Ed Kish has lived in Manatee County his entire life. Only recently did he make a more rural move to the eastern border of the county, for a more quiet retirement.

“There’s a lot of wildlife out here, from deer to gopher turtles,” he said.

Now, with 1,100 homes approved to be built on a property neighboring Kish, he’s worried that will be taken away.

“Just the wildlife we see… I’m afraid with all this new development were going to lose all this,” he said, even drawing comparisons to similar nearby areas. “Moccasin Wallow isn’t far from here, and Moccasin Wallow is just booming up there.”

The original plan for Lazy C Ranch included the construction of more than 4,000 homes and massive amounts of commercial space. The Manatee County Board of Commissioners rejected that plan in June of this year. The developers returned to the board with a revised, 1,100 homes and no commercial, plan. The Manatee County BOCC approving that plan unanimously.

Although its much more scaled back than it could have been, Kish, along with others in the area, are worried about the outcome.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
Benjamin Hunter
Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
PGT Innovations
Masonite buys Venice-based PGT Innovations
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

A cold start to the day on Wednesday morning followed by warmer weather for afternoon with...
Cold start on Wednesday with warmer weather on the way
Community celebrates grand opening of Daughtrey Children and Family Healthcare Center
New healthcare center opens for Bradenton community
Alicia Kincheloe cries in court while judge sentences her.
Woman convicted of burning raccoon alive sentenced to work program, probation
Manatee Memorial Hospital reporting ransomware attack, patient info affected