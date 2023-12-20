Manatee County Board of County Commissioners approves 1,100 homes in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Ed Kish has lived in Manatee County his entire life. Only recently did he make a more rural move to the eastern border of the county, for a more quiet retirement.

“There’s a lot of wildlife out here, from deer to gopher turtles,” he said.

Now, with 1,100 homes approved to be built on a property neighboring Kish, he’s worried that will be taken away.

“Just the wildlife we see… I’m afraid with all this new development were going to lose all this,” he said, even drawing comparisons to similar nearby areas. “Moccasin Wallow isn’t far from here, and Moccasin Wallow is just booming up there.”

The original plan for Lazy C Ranch included the construction of more than 4,000 homes and massive amounts of commercial space. The Manatee County Board of Commissioners rejected that plan in June of this year. The developers returned to the board with a revised, 1,100 homes and no commercial, plan. The Manatee County BOCC approving that plan unanimously.

Although its much more scaled back than it could have been, Kish, along with others in the area, are worried about the outcome.

