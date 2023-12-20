Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking woman in Publix parking lot

Anthony Pete
Anthony Pete(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Anthony Pete has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following an open plea to the court on one count of robbery after attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Publix Super Market.

According to the report, on Nov. 26, 2022, the victim was walking home when she was suddenly attacked from behind by Pete in a Publix parking lot as he was attempting to steal the bag the victim was carrying. The victim attempted to hold onto her bag and was pulled to the ground and drug across the pavement before finally letting go of her bag.

Bystanders who witnessed the attack attempted to stop Pete, however he was able to enter his vehicle and flee the scene. One of the bystanders was able to capture the license plate of Pete’s vehicle prior to his fleeing.

Based on the license plate, along with surveillance video of the attack, detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Pete as the suspect, who ultimately admitted to being the person who robbed the victim.

The crime carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison, but the minimum mandatory sentence is 15 years in prison as a Prison Releasee Reoffender.

The State sought enhancement of the penalty under the Habitual Violent Felony Offender statutes and recommended a sentence of 30 years in state prison. At the time of this offense, Pete was on conditional release from state prison following a prior conviction for robbery and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
Alicia Kincheloe cries in court while judge sentences her.
Woman convicted of burning raccoon alive sentenced to work program, probation
Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
The dog was found to be severely dehydrated in Zotto's care
New animal cruelty charges for owner of Palmetto petsitting business
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say

Latest News

A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S Supreme Court Justice
Felon gun ban challenge rejected
A red tailed hawk that was released from Save our Seabirds last month after receiving...
Bird experts sound the alarm about rat poison in Sarasota, Manatee
Arrested during traffic stop.
North Port woman facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over by police