Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking woman in Publix parking lot

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Anthony Pete has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following an open plea to the court on one count of robbery after attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Publix Super Market.

According to the report, on Nov. 26, 2022, the victim was walking home when she was suddenly attacked from behind by Pete in a Publix parking lot as he was attempting to steal the bag the victim was carrying. The victim attempted to hold onto her bag and was pulled to the ground and drug across the pavement before finally letting go of her bag.

Bystanders who witnessed the attack attempted to stop Pete, however he was able to enter his vehicle and flee the scene. One of the bystanders was able to capture the license plate of Pete’s vehicle prior to his fleeing.

Based on the license plate, along with surveillance video of the attack, detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Pete as the suspect, who ultimately admitted to being the person who robbed the victim.

The crime carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison, but the minimum mandatory sentence is 15 years in prison as a Prison Releasee Reoffender.

The State sought enhancement of the penalty under the Habitual Violent Felony Offender statutes and recommended a sentence of 30 years in state prison. At the time of this offense, Pete was on conditional release from state prison following a prior conviction for robbery and aggravated battery.

