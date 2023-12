SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mark Bittner, 46, has been arrested for two counts of burglary from a Spectrum store.

The incident occurred on Dec. 2.

Bittner is accused of smashing a window at the business and taking several sets of keys.

He was taken into custody in Orange County on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.