Jovan Palavra leading Booker High School on the basketball court

Jovan Palavra
Jovan Palavra(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jovan Palavra is known from the Booker High School library to varsity boys basketball games across the Suncoast.

When he’s leading Booker High School on the basketball court, you can’t miss him. BHS Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Carl Williams says having Jovan on the Tornados team is a good thing.

“He is awesome, you know I’m blessed to have someone like Jovan. In addition to being like a 3.8 GPA, a fantastic player, he’s also a spiritual person,” Coach Williams said.

Palavra says he’s following in his brother’s footsteps playing basketball and wants to go to college at the University of South Florida and major in finance and accounting.

