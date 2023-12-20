HCSO deputy who was ambushed released after 45 days in the hospital

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Corporal Carlo Brito has been released from the hospital after 45 days.

Corporal Brito and another deputy were ambushed in November by a man with a long criminal history. Deputies say Ralph Bouzy intentionally crashed a car into them while they were responding to a mental health call in Brandon.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were honored to support Corporal Brito as he was discharged from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo.

“I think we all just received the greatest gift knowing that both Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos will be home for the holidays,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude as this community has reminded us why we do this job. This outpouring of love that we witnessed today and continue to witness every day allows us to kiss our loved ones goodbye and go out and serve and protect this community, not knowing what might lie ahead.”

Both men say they hope to be back serving the community in time.

Bouzy is being held without bond and is facing several charges including three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

In court earlier this month, a judge ruled he is not mentally competent to stand trial. He was sent to a secure hospital for the time being.

