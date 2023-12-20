Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Florida officials react to Trump ban from Colorado ballot

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Several Florida politicians have reacted to the news. Here are some of those reactions.

Congressman Greg Steube:

Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Sen. Rick Scott

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
Alicia Kincheloe cries in court while judge sentences her.
Woman convicted of burning raccoon alive sentenced to work program, probation
Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
The dog was found to be severely dehydrated in Zotto's care
New animal cruelty charges for owner of Palmetto petsitting business
Benjamin Hunter
Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient

Latest News

Sarasota woman arrested for package theft
Police: Sarasota woman caught on surveillance stealing packages
Sarasota woman arrested for package theft
Sarasota woman caught on surveillance stealing packages
Chalkboard Champions: Captain Francis
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Cardinal Mooney football state championship celebration