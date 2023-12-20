Florida officials react to Trump ban from Colorado ballot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Several Florida politicians have reacted to the news. Here are some of those reactions.

Congressman Greg Steube:

The Left invokes “democracy” to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds. SCOTUS should reverse. https://t.co/D4pCzZ7FhY — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 20, 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis:

The Left invokes “democracy” to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds. SCOTUS should reverse. https://t.co/D4pCzZ7FhY — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 20, 2023

Sen. Rick Scott

Liberal activist judges in Colorado are following the same playbook as Maduro and Castro.



Democrats’ gross attempts to silence or disenfranchise American voters will never stand. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 20, 2023

