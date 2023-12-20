Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S Supreme Court Justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Neal Brij Sidhwaney of Fernandina Beach has pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat to kill.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Sidhwaney placed a phone call from Florida to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., and left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message. On the voicemail message, Sidhwaney identified himself by name and repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice.

Sidhwaney faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.