Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S Supreme Court Justice

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Neal Brij Sidhwaney of Fernandina Beach has pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat to kill.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Sidhwaney placed a phone call from Florida to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., and left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message. On the voicemail message, Sidhwaney identified himself by name and repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice.        

Sidhwaney faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

