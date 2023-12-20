Cold start on Wednesday with warmer weather on the way

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heaters will be cranking in the morning on Wednesday as the mercury will drop into the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the low 40s away from the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine during the morning and the winds will turn more toward the ENE which will begin the warm-up by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s for areas inland and near 70 degrees along the coast.

Thursday will be nice with maybe a few more clouds moving in during the afternoon on a east wind at 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid 50′s, which is average for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs reaching into the low to mid 70s.

Friday is the first full day of Winter but it will feel warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s on an ESE wind at 10 mph. We will see partly sunny skies through the day.

Saturday we will see some clouds moving through with some peaks of the sun and the warm weather continuing with highs in the upper 70s away from the beaches and mid 70s along the coast.

Sunday skies become mostly cloudy as a storm system moves through the Gulf. Right now it looks like we will see only the clouds from this system as the rain chance is only at 20% by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. So we can expect a warm Christmas Eve.

The GFS has some rain moving in on Christmas Day (WWSB)

Christmas day could be a little unsettled as a storm system may bring some rain. The rain chance on Monday is at 40% right now as it is a blend of the European and American forecast models. The EURO keeps all the rain away until late Tuesday, but the American forecast system (GFS) is suggesting a much better chance for showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms. Right now I’m leaning toward the GFS or American model as it was really good with the last storm this far out from arrival.

A cold start Wednesday then much warmer over the weekend (WWSB)

Either way it is going to be warm on Christmas day with lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid 70s. It will be cloudy with out much sun.

