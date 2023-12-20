Bradenton woman dead after being struck by two vehicles

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 73-year-old woman has died following a collision that happened Tuesday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was crossing 26th Avenue East near the intersection of 12th Street Court East just before 8:30 p.m.

She was struck by an SUV and then a second vehicle ran over here.

Troopers are still investigating the crash. The woman’s name is being withheld. She was pronounced dead on scene.

