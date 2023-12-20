Advertise With Us
Attorney General Ashley Moody issues 'porch pirate' warning amidst holiday season

Generic Porch Pirate Photo
Generic Porch Pirate Photo
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the holiday season in full swing, porch pirates are on the prowl.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a consumer alert urging Floridians to stay vigilant and take precautions against the rising threat of holiday heists.

According to recent reports, 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the last three months, with the average value of the stolen items amounting to $50. With many consumers online shopping for the holidays, thieves are targeting unattended packages left on doorsteps.

Attorney General Moody offers the following tips to Floridians to help avoid holiday heists:

Track Packages: Use package tracking services provided by delivery companies to stay informed about the status and expected delivery time of your packages;

Schedule Deliveries: Whenever possible, schedule deliveries for a time when someone will be home to receive them. Alternatively, consider using delivery lockers or requesting packages to be held at a nearby distribution center;

Install Security Cameras: Consider installing security cameras to deter potential thieves and provide valuable evidence in case of a theft;

Neighborhood Watch: Collaborate with neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s homes and report any suspicious activity to local authorities; and

Require Signatures: Opt for delivery options that require a signature upon receipt, ensuring that packages are handed directly to the intended recipient.

Floridians are encouraged to report any instances of porch piracy to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

