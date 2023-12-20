Attorney General Ashley Moody issues 'porch pirate' warning amidst holiday season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the holiday season in full swing, porch pirates are on the prowl.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a consumer alert urging Floridians to stay vigilant and take precautions against the rising threat of holiday heists.

According to recent reports, 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the last three months, with the average value of the stolen items amounting to $50. With many consumers online shopping for the holidays, thieves are targeting unattended packages left on doorsteps.

Attorney General Moody offers the following tips to Floridians to help avoid holiday heists:

Track Packages: Use package tracking services provided by delivery companies to stay informed about the status and expected delivery time of your packages;

Schedule Deliveries: Whenever possible, schedule deliveries for a time when someone will be home to receive them. Alternatively, consider using delivery lockers or requesting packages to be held at a nearby distribution center;

Install Security Cameras: Consider installing security cameras to deter potential thieves and provide valuable evidence in case of a theft;

Neighborhood Watch: Collaborate with neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s homes and report any suspicious activity to local authorities; and

Require Signatures: Opt for delivery options that require a signature upon receipt, ensuring that packages are handed directly to the intended recipient.

Floridians are encouraged to report any instances of porch piracy to local law enforcement.

