Arrest made in death of USPS mail truck driver in Tampa hit-and-run crash

Christopher Prater
Christopher Prater(Tampa Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police have arrested 56-year-old Christopher Prater who is accused of killing a U.S. Postal Service mail truck driver in a hit-and-crash on Monday.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked with death or serious bodily injury.

The mail truck driver, 69-year-old Paul Falica, was pronounced dead on scene.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, police arrived at the intersection of North River Cove and North Mulberry Street after receiving a report of a deadly crash.

Investigators say a dark-colored Mercedes sedan hit the USPS truck and then drove away. Authorities reportedly found the suspect’s sedan about a mile away from the crash with damage but no driver inside.

The Tampa Police Department says an anonymous tip suggested Prater was involved in the crash.

Investigators say they gathered information that went against what Prater had told them, including video surveillance that showed him entering and leaving the car before and after it came back to the home with front-end damage. Witnesses also told authorities they could identify him by the clothes he was wearing.

Prater was arrested on Tuesday and taken to Falkenburg Road Jail.

