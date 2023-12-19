Advertise With Us
Republican Party of Florida strips Christian Ziegler of his power

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Bailey Striepling
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The State Executive Board has unanimously voted to strip Christian Ziegler of his power, censure him, and reduce his salary to $1 a year.

The motion details that Ziegler’s ability to do the following will be suspended effective immediately until a vote by the State Executive Committee on his removal can occur:

  • The authority to hire and fire RPOF employees;
  • The authority to adjust the salaries of RPOF employees;
  • The authority to enter into or terminate existing contracts or agreements on behalf of RPOF;
  • The authority to solicit or raise funds directly or indirectly for RPOF;
  • The authority to make any new contributions or expenditures of RPOF funds;
  • The authority to sell, lease, acquire, or dispose of any RPOF property;
  • The authority to set the date, time, and location of any special or regular meeting of the State Executive Board or the State Executive Committee when the purpose of some or all of the meeting has to do with considering matters regarding Christian Ziegler in a capacity not shared in common with other members;
  • The authority to acquire any loans or access lines of credit of RPOF or the Building Fund; and
  • The authority to speak on behalf of the RPOF.

The board also voted to hold another special meeting with the full body on Jan. 8 in Tallahassee, where they will have the authority to formally remove Ziegler from his position and elect his successor.

