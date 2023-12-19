Advertise With Us
New healthcare center opens for Bradenton community

Community celebrates grand opening of Daughtrey Children and Family Healthcare Center
Community celebrates grand opening of Daughtrey Children and Family Healthcare Center
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The community gathered on Tuesday for the grand opening of the Daughtrey Elementary Children and Family Healthcare Center.

It’s located at 515 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton.

After the ribbon cutting, guests were taken on a tour of the state-of-the-art facility to learn about its healthcare services.

Pediatrics and Behavioral Health will be offered in a secure part of the health center and available only to Daughtrey Elementary students beginning Jan. 10, 2024. The remainder of the health center is a family practice, which is opening to the public in late December.

According to MCR Health, who administers all healthcare services and oversees the operation, this grand opening marks a “significant step towards ensuring the health and vitality of both students and the broader community.”

The Daughtrey Elementary Children and Family Healthcare Center is the result of a partnership between School District of Manatee County, MCR Health, Children’s Home Society of Florida, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.

