Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hands out holiday meals for 600 families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee gave away enough ham dinners for 600 families on Monday.

The event was originally supposed to start at 4 p.m. at the Manatee Food Bank in Bradenton but instead started at 3 p.m. because of demand, according to CEO and President Maribeth Phillips. Phillips said cars lined up around the building starting at noon.

Phillips said after COVID, they thought the need for help would decrease. Instead, she said it continues to grow especially now with inflation.

“First it was gas, then it was the housing cost, you know the rental prices going up. I continue to hear people say my rent just went up $400. You know, people aren’t, they just can’t afford to go out and pay for food which is also so much more expensive,” said Phillips.

Phillips said that’s why distributions like the holiday meal giveaway are so important. She said it provides something basic that someone can’t live without.

“What our programs do here is life changing and its life saving for people that would not be able to afford food especially not have a beautiful dinner for their holiday,” said Phillips.

David Sanchez is a stay-at-home dad who stopped by to get a holiday meal.

“It’s going to be a big help. This is really, great, and awesome that they are doing this for the community,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said he knows what families in Manatee County are going through.

“A lot of struggling families that are still dealing with COVID, like COVID issues, and unemployment. So, it’s a big help,” said Sanchez.

Phillips also said events like this provide hope to families.

