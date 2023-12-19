Advertise With Us
Florida cold to stick with us through Wednesday

Some rain possible this weekend
With temperatures falling into the mid 40s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph we can expect see some wind chills in the upper 30s.(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Colder weather has moved in behind the weekend storm on a NW wind. A small craft advisory is still in effect through Tuesday morning and a rip current statement is up for area beaches through Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday due to the cold. It is a low end First Alert Weather Day however with only minor disruptions.

We will see wind chills in the upper 30s to low 40s to start the day on Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will see winds out of the north at 5-10 mph and some gusts up to 15 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day but with that wind out of the north don’t expect to see temperatures warm up all that much. The high on Tuesday will be around 60 degrees.

Wednesday morning will be cold once again to start the day with lows in the mid to upper 40s. There will be mostly sunny skies again with highs still below average. The normal high this time of year is 75 degrees and high temperatures will only warm to near 70 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday we begin to warm up back to where we belong. We will see mostly sunny skies and lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east and southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday through Saturday will be nice with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.

A chance for some rain late Sunday through Monday(WWSB)

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s and a chance for a few showers as a system moves in from the Gulf.

Christmas day we will see mostly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm and highs in the mid 70s.

