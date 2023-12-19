First Alert Weather: Today is the coolest day of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clear skies and dry air have brought us a cool start to the morning. A cold front has moved past and all day long, the cold and dry air will move in. The sunshine will try to warm us up, but the cold air will temper its ability to do so. Our afternoon high will only hit the lower 60s, so much of the day will be spent in the 50s. Temperatures will fall through the evening and continue into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning will be even cooler than this morning and bottom out in the mid 40s. With a breezy wind, the wind chill values will be in the lower 40s.

Starting tomorrow afternoon the temperatures will begin to rise in response to a wind shift. We will be in the 70s tomorrow and every day over the next five days. We will get a degree or two warmer each day and, by the weekend, we will be in the upper 70s.

This week will be dry, but there is rain in the forecast. Models are in good agreement regarding the timing of the next cold front. The showers and thunderstorms will be arriving on Christmas Eve, Sunday night. A low pressure area may develop in the Gulf and move across the state on Christmas Day, bringing showers for at least half the day. Again, this is a preliminary forecast, based on models 6 days in the future. There will be changes and tweaks to the forecast.

The front will not be a particularly cold one. Once the front is past us, by Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the 70s.

