Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Deputies: Man with parrot on his shoulder arrested on drug charges

Timothy Brandon Bowers
Timothy Brandon Bowers(WCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man from Elba, Ala. was arrested Tuesday morning on felony drug charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, their communication center received a call of a suspicious person pounding on the door of a home. The individuals in the home tried to get the man to leave.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle and inside they reported the driver as “sitting inside the vehicle with a blank look on his face and a parrot on his shoulder.”

The deputy noted weapons in the vehicle and noted that the man was refusing to comply with directions.

A deputy ended up deploying his taser to detain the man. He then stated he was high on mushrooms.

The parrot was not hurt and has been transported to Washington County Animal Control.

The driver, later identified as Timothy Brandon Bowers, 38, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
Benjamin Hunter
Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
PGT Innovations
Masonite buys Venice-based PGT Innovations
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

Charlotte County Deputies replaced a mailbox for a veteran
Charlotte County deputies replace damaged mailbox for veteran
The dog was found to be severely dehydrated in Zotto's care
New animal cruelty charges for owner of Palmetto petsitting business
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
Watchdog group accuses DeSantis of breaking campaign finance law
A pair of waterlogged cars sit abandoned in the road as floodwaters recede in the Sailboat...
Flooding drives millions to move as climate migration patterns emerge