Deputies: Man with parrot on his shoulder arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man from Elba, Ala. was arrested Tuesday morning on felony drug charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, their communication center received a call of a suspicious person pounding on the door of a home. The individuals in the home tried to get the man to leave.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle and inside they reported the driver as “sitting inside the vehicle with a blank look on his face and a parrot on his shoulder.”

The deputy noted weapons in the vehicle and noted that the man was refusing to comply with directions.

A deputy ended up deploying his taser to detain the man. He then stated he was high on mushrooms.

The parrot was not hurt and has been transported to Washington County Animal Control.

The driver, later identified as Timothy Brandon Bowers, 38, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.