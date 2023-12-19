Crane falls on top of Feather Sound Condo

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A large crane fell onto a condominium in Feather Sound Tuesday morning.

According to our news partners at WTSP, the crane tilted and landed on top of the Crystal Bay Condominium complex on Feather Sound Drive.

No one was injured and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Crews are now working on removing the fallen crane off the building.

