Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Crane falls on top of Feather Sound Condo

Photos from our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay
Photos from our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay(WTSP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A large crane fell onto a condominium in Feather Sound Tuesday morning.

According to our news partners at WTSP, the crane tilted and landed on top of the Crystal Bay Condominium complex on Feather Sound Drive.

No one was injured and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Crews are now working on removing the fallen crane off the building.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
Benjamin Hunter
Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
PGT Innovations
Masonite buys Venice-based PGT Innovations
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

Timothy Brandon Bowers
Deputies: Man with parrot on his shoulder arrested on drug charges
Charlotte County Deputies replaced a mailbox for a veteran
Charlotte County deputies replace damaged mailbox for veteran
The dog was found to be severely dehydrated in Zotto's care
New animal cruelty charges for owner of Palmetto petsitting business
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
Watchdog group accuses DeSantis of breaking campaign finance law