Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Comcast’s Xfinity provided notice to its customers Monday of a recent data security incident.

According to a news release, Citrix announced a vulnerability in software used by Xfinity and thousands of other companies worldwide on Oct. 10, 2023.

While a patch was promptly put in place, Xfinity found suspicious activity on Oct. 25 and determined that between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, there was unauthorized access to its internal systems as a result of this vulnerability.

After a deeper review of the affected systems and data, Xfinity believes the customer information at risk included usernames and hashed passwords for some customers.

For other customers, the at-risk information could include names, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, birth dates, and secret questions and answers.

The news release states Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.

Customers with questions can contact Xfinity’s dedicated call center at 888-799-2560 toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information is available on the Xfinity website at www.xfinity.com/dataincident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
Benjamin Hunter
Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
PGT Innovations
Masonite buys Venice-based PGT Innovations
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

Timothy Brandon Bowers
Deputies: Man with parrot on his shoulder arrested on drug charges
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israel delivers deadly airstrikes in south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday