Coach Gerald Perry and the Riverview Lady Rams basketball team making a difference on and off the court

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - The Riverview Lady Rams girl’s basketball team is off to a hot start for their 2023-24 season. The girls are currently 9-1 and they play the game with a huge emphasis focused on the defensive side of the ball.

Head Coach Gerald Perry says he’s excited about the work the team and his staff have been putting in.

“This was one of the best off-seasons I’ve had since being at Riverview High School,” Perry said. “The girls bought in 100%. I went out and got some pointers and learned some things about some different things to do in the offseason and they handled it very well.”

Although the girls enjoy getting victories on the hardwood of the basketball court, they also enjoy making a difference in the community. Coach Perry says he’s been doing community outreach and giving back for years, especially to the homeless communities on the Suncoast.

His team is now making that a huge effort of their own and this is what Perry is the proudest of. “You can see it. We all got different backgrounds. When you have conversations with someone and you say something special or powerful, no one is looking down at the ground. They’re actually looking at you and they’re locked in and focused about it.”

The Lady Rams return to action on Wednesday when they host Southeast High School.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.