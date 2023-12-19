Advertise With Us
Charlotte County deputies replace damaged mailbox for veteran

Charlotte County Deputies replaced a mailbox for a veteran
Charlotte County Deputies replaced a mailbox for a veteran(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies thanked a Suncoast veteran for his service by helping him out this week.

A disabled veteran called dispatch to report he was having issues with his mailbox, possibly due to vandalism. Deputies checked the mailbox, which was found to be in very poor condition and could not be repaired.

A dispatcher reached out to the Community Policing department and they replaced the mailbox and installed it with a stronger post with concrete.

Nicely done, deputies!

