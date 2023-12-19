Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis bartender and former member of the U.S. Marine Corps jumped at the opportunity to serve a community member in need, Saturday evening.

Dominic Yacca, 28, heard cries that a man had crashed into the intracoastal waterway, just a few feet from the restaurant and bar where he works, Pop’s Sunset Grill, in Nokomis.

“He was somebody’s father, brother... he was somebody. I said I’m going to do the best I can. We’re not going to fail here,” he said.

Yacca drove to the site, jumped into the water while communicating with the man, asking him if he was alright and if there were others in the car. He then, with the help of an officer of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), broke the rear window and pried the man from the car.

“This was a good win and he gets to go back home to his family,” Yacca continued.

Eye witnesses shared with ABC7 their reactions to what they saw and heard. One woman commenting on the severity of the tides and weather conditions, said she was impressed with how quickly the man was rescued. Another man, 72, said he can understand how someone could find themselves in that kind of trouble in this area of the Nokomis waterway.

Yacca and the crash victim walked away from the crash with minor scratches from the broken glass. The 28-year-old bartender said they’ll serve as reminders of what he’s capable of doing in someone’s moment of peril.

