Woman convicted of burning raccoon alive sentenced

Alicia Kincheloe cries in court while judge sentences her.
Alicia Kincheloe cries in court while judge sentences her.
By Sophia Vitello and ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Alicia Kincheloe was found guilty of burning a racoon alive on Oct. 4, and on Tuesday, she was officially sentenced to 45 days in an offender work program, two years of intensive supervised probation along with three additional years of probation.

If Kincheloe does not complete the offender work time, she may serve jail time.

According to investigators, on Aug. 11, 2022, Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a live raccoon in a dumpster on Sarah Avenue. She calls the animal “mean,” although detectives noted the raccoon did not exhibit aggressive behavior in the video.

Investigators say Alicia’s father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe, stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork.

They returned to the dumpster after eating lunch and discovered the animal was still alive. Roddy told Alicia to get a gasoline can from his truck. Deputies say Alicia admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire.

A second video obtained by investigators show the charred remains of the raccoon. Attorneys tried to get the video thrown out of evidence but they were overruled.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe faced felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia was also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

Though attorneys from the state asked for a five-year prison sentence for Alicia, Judge Donna Padar believes Kincheloe has suffered enough, citing that she is now a convicted felon and if you search “dumpster and raccoon,” Kincheloe’s face will come up.

“You sealed your own fate when it came to how the public will perceive you,” said Judge Padar.

