Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
FAWD
First Alert Weather: Tuesday
Tracking Gulf Storm
Tracking the Storm in the Gulf
The National Weather Service has now issued a flood warning for Sarasota and Manatee Counties...
Coastal flooding concerns continuing on Islands
Coastal Flood Warning
Coastal Flood Warning Issued

Latest News

A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
A woman picks up a handcrafted bowl at the 'Bowls of Hope' fundraiser.
All Faiths Food Bank announce fundraising total for Bowls of Hope
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
Benjamin Hunter
Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient