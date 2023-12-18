State Attorney Brodsky recognized for Smart On Crime program

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - State Attorney Ed Brodsky, with the 12th Circuit Court, was recognized on Monday for the crime program being Smart On Crime.

The Adult Pre-arrest Diversion Program allows people who commit a first-time, non dangerous driving offense to face sanctions without being branded for life with a criminal record.

“When someone loses their driver’s license because they can’t afford to pay a fee, arresting them for driving on a suspended license only throws their family into greater poverty. The state attorney’s program allows people to face consequences and get the help they need to get their lives back on track, without being branded for life with a criminal record,” says Rev. Kim Uchimura of Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

Faith leaders will review the results of the first six months of the program and continue to encourage all law enforcement leaders in Sarasota and Manatee counties to use the program.

