Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient

Benjamin Hunter
Benjamin Hunter(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second Sarasota County attorney has been accused of stealing a large amount of money from an elderly person.

Benjamin Ray Hunter has been accused of stealing money from a client who has Alzheimer’s.

According to an affidavit, a woman managing the victim’s portfolio noticed large withdrawals with vague explanations listed. The woman reported the transactions to the Sarasota County Department of Family and Children’s Services and reported that the portfolio’s owner has Alzehimer’s and is non-verbal and lives in assisted living. Detectives determined that the first suspicious transaction occurred after the victim’s cognitive decline in 2017. Checks written to charities were found in Hunter’s personal bank account. The total funds stolen are greater than $500,000.

Hunter has been charged with exploitation of the elderly.

Last week, another Sarasota attorney was charged with writing personal checks from her 85-year-old partner.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
FAWD
First Alert Weather: Tuesday
Tracking Gulf Storm
Tracking the Storm in the Gulf
The National Weather Service has now issued a flood warning for Sarasota and Manatee Counties...
Coastal flooding concerns continuing on Islands
Coastal Flood Warning
Coastal Flood Warning Issued

Latest News

Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man
Turning cooler tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Sunshine today with low humidity and gentler winds
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 17, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - December 17, 2023