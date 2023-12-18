Second Sarasota County attorney accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second Sarasota County attorney has been accused of stealing a large amount of money from an elderly person.

Benjamin Ray Hunter has been accused of stealing money from a client who has Alzheimer’s.

According to an affidavit, a woman managing the victim’s portfolio noticed large withdrawals with vague explanations listed. The woman reported the transactions to the Sarasota County Department of Family and Children’s Services and reported that the portfolio’s owner has Alzehimer’s and is non-verbal and lives in assisted living. Detectives determined that the first suspicious transaction occurred after the victim’s cognitive decline in 2017. Checks written to charities were found in Hunter’s personal bank account. The total funds stolen are greater than $500,000.

Hunter has been charged with exploitation of the elderly.

Last week, another Sarasota attorney was charged with writing personal checks from her 85-year-old partner.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.