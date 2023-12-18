Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota attorney has been charged with two counts of felony fraud. She is accused of stealing her partner’s information to take high dollar amounts of money.

A man who was dating Sherry Ellis went to Sarasota Police and filed a report alleging stolen money over the course of several years. The 85-year-old man had been dating Ellis in 2019 after the death of his wife.

He had previously given Ellis permission to use his accounts to pay some bills but Ellis used the information for 23 additional payments that she was not permitted to do, including rent and credit card payments.

Ellis was arrested and is charged with criminal use of personal information and scheme to defraud for more than $50K.

Each count had a bond of $20K. She will be arraigned on Jan. 26.

