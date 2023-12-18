Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man

Sherry Ellis
Sherry Ellis(Sarasota County Jail)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota attorney has been charged with two counts of felony fraud. She is accused of stealing her partner’s information to take high dollar amounts of money.

A man who was dating Sherry Ellis went to Sarasota Police and filed a report alleging stolen money over the course of several years. The 85-year-old man had been dating Ellis in 2019 after the death of his wife.

He had previously given Ellis permission to use his accounts to pay some bills but Ellis used the information for 23 additional payments that she was not permitted to do, including rent and credit card payments.

Ellis was arrested and is charged with criminal use of personal information and scheme to defraud for more than $50K.

Each count had a bond of $20K. She will be arraigned on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
FAWD
First Alert Weather: Tuesday
Tracking Gulf Storm
Tracking the Storm in the Gulf
The National Weather Service has now issued a flood warning for Sarasota and Manatee Counties...
Coastal flooding concerns continuing on Islands
Coastal Flood Warning
Coastal Flood Warning Issued

Latest News

Turning cooler tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Sunshine today with low humidity and gentler winds
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 17, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - December 17, 2023
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - December 17, 2023