Polk Sheriff: ‘Lactose intolerant’ thieves steal ice cream, other items from church

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of two men who are accused of robbing a church for a few unusual items.

59-year-old Nelson Newman and 27-year-old Ronald McCain, both of Lakeland, were arrested and charged Saturday for burglary, theft, and tampering with evidence.

Detectives say the two were caught on camera breaking into an outbuilding at Christ Memorial Baptist Church in Lakeland early Friday morning where they are alleged to have stolen about $300 worth of frozen meat, Gatorade, and “Lactaid” ice cream. They loaded the stolen items onto a bicycle with an attached trailer.

Investigating deputies showed images of the bicycle and trailer to residents, which led them to an address on Meridian Avenue where they found McCain and Newman, the bicycle and trailer, several containers of Lactaid ice cream inside and outside the home, some left out, partially eaten, and a case of Gatorade.

One of the men inside the residence told deputies that Newman left the residence in the early morning hours and returned with large quantities of frozen meat and ice cream.

Both men refused to tell deputies the location of the stolen frozen meat. During an interview, Mr. Newman told deputies that he was lactose intolerant.

Newman has 26 prior arrests in Polk County, including: robbery, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, theft, grand theft, loitering and prowling, burglary, dealing in stolen property, grand theft auto, drug possession, resisting with and without violence, driving while license suspended, criminal mischief, littering, reckless driving, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident with damage. He has been to Florida state prison 6 times. McCain has nine prior arrests in Polk County including drug charges and traffic violations.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.