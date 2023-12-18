Advertise With Us
Pinellas County student arrested for threats against middle school

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making threats of violence against his middle school, Pinellas County deputies report.

According to deputies, the teen sent text messages to another student with a threat of a mass shooting at Osceola Middle School. In these texts, the student reference harassment from a classmate. The parents of the student who received the messages contacted law enforcement.

The student, in the presence of his mother, admitted to sending the messages but told deputies that the threat was made because he was angry.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with Written Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting. He was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

