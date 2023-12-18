North Port Police searching for suspect in car theft
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - According to North Port Police Department, an unknown white male stole a Honda Element from the Cocoplum shopping plaza.
He is described as having short dark hair, with a short grey beard, black hooded jacket, black shorts, white sneakers.
The vehicle has been recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cooper at TCooper@NorthPortPDFL.GOV or 941-429-7332.
