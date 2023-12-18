No evidence of shooting at Tampa Premium Outlets

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pasco Sheriff’s Office responds to a shooting at the Tampa Premium Outlets this afternoon after a fire alarm was activated.

Deputies continue to investigate although there is no evidence of a shooting at this time, the only injuries were unrelated medical events and minor injuries after individuals were injured in the rush of the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and increased law enforcement will remain in the area as they continue to investigate.

