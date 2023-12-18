Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

No evidence of shooting at Tampa Premium Outlets

The investigation remains ongoing and increased law enforcement will remain in the area as...
The investigation remains ongoing and increased law enforcement will remain in the area as they continue to investigate.(MGN)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pasco Sheriff’s Office responds to a shooting at the Tampa Premium Outlets this afternoon after a fire alarm was activated.

Deputies continue to investigate although there is no evidence of a shooting at this time, the only injuries were unrelated medical events and minor injuries after individuals were injured in the rush of the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and increased law enforcement will remain in the area as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
A couple of the storms could become severe especially during the late afternoon and into the...
Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday
The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
FAWD
First Alert Weather Weekend
FAWD
First Alert Windy Sunday and Cold Tuesday

Latest News

Community members March against Violence in Charlotte County
Tampa Police Department searching for missing boat captain
Several Manatee County parks closed due to severe weather
Despite severe weather over 50+ people showed up to stand up against violence.
Community members March against Violence in Charlotte County
We are just days away from Christmas and Venice Fire Rescue reminds the public about the risk...
Venice Fire Rescue explains the risk of dry Christmas trees