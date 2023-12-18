Masonite buys Venice-based PGT Innovations

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Masonite, a major manufacturer of doors and windows has purchased Venice-based PGT Innovations in a $3 billion cash and stock deal.

Last week, PGT Innovations rejected a big from Miter Brands, according to Reuters.

Under the terms of the agreement, PGT Innovations shareholders will receive $41.00 over each PGT Innovations share they own, comprised of $33.50 in cash and $7.50 in common shares of Masonite.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for PGT Innovations, and a testament to the talent and dedication of our team members around the country,” said Jeffrey T. Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, PGT Innovations. “This transaction will provide significant near-term value to PGT Innovations’ shareholders, while also enabling them to participate in the long-term upside opportunity of the combined company. Over the past few years, PGT Innovations has successfully advanced our strategic priorities: expanding our brands, supporting trends shaping the industry, scaling our business and investing in profitable growth. We have a strong foundation, including our indoor-outdoor portfolio, from which to contribute to Masonite, and look forward to continuing to deliver operational excellence and product innovation for customers as part of the Masonite team.”

