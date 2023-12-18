Local nonprofit bringing joy to children in the hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jordyn’s Joy, a local nonprofit organization, is bringing joy to children who are spending the holidays in the hospital this year.

Jordyn’s Joy started when 8-year-old Jordyn passed away five years ago due to a rare disease. Her family is working to keep Jordyn’s spirit alive by giving back to other children in the hospital.

This year, Manatee High School students and faculty held a toy drive for the nonprofit and collected over 1,500 toys. Those toys will be given out to the 11 children’s hospitals that the organization serves.

To donate/give back to those children spending the holidays in the hospital, click here.

