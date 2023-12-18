First Alert Weather: More sunshine today with low humidity and gentler winds.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend low, that brought rain, wind, flooding surf, and even severe weather, continues to move up the northeast coast, and the next cold front begins to move into the panhandle, we stay between the two systems today. Skies will see more sunshine and wind breezy, but less so than in previous days. Our high of 68 will be pleasantly mild and low in humidity. Most of the day will be in the 60s and even most of tonight will hover in the mid to upper 50s. Most people will find today’s weather to be very nice indeed. However, when you wake up on Tuesday you will notice a change. Cooler air will have arrived,

Overnight a cold front will move past without much fanfare. We will see a wind shift to the north after midnight and, if you happen to be awake in the early hours of tomorrow morning, you will notice a continuous drop in the humidity and temperature. In the daylight hours of Tuesday morning, the cool air will continue to move in and fight against the warming sunshine. Our high temperature will only reach near 60, after the morning low near 50. In the early afternoon hours, the temperatures will begin to fall. Tuesday evening temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest night of the week when lows hit the mid 40s.

The rest of the week will see temperatures slowly rising back into the 70s.

