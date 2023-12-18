Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Final phase of 44th Avenue East expansion project in Bradenton begins

Organizers say the service will offer a message and time for prayer for anyone experiencing...
Organizers say the service will offer a message and time for prayer for anyone experiencing their first Christmas after the loss of a loved one, loss of a job or home or those who are going through a difficult time.(Pixabay | MGN Online)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Manatee county commissioners and local officials broke ground on the final phase of 44th Avenue East expansion in Bradenton on Monday. The 160-million-dollar project will provide residents with more routes and less congestion. It will accommodate over 36,000 additional cars per day.

District 6 commissioner Jason Bearden told ABC7 it’s been a long time coming. “This has been in the plans since 1989,” said the commissioner. “We have been working on this for over 30 years,” he added.

The goal of the project is to curb the congestion in our area for the growing population.

“I mean everyone’s complaining about the traffic,” said District 5 Commissioner Ray Turner. “This is going to give a lot of relief east to west,” he said.

The project is set to wrap up in the spring of 2026.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
FAWD
First Alert Weather: Tuesday
Tracking Gulf Storm
Tracking the Storm in the Gulf
The National Weather Service has now issued a flood warning for Sarasota and Manatee Counties...
Coastal flooding concerns continuing on Islands
Coastal Flood Warning
Coastal Flood Warning Issued

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Pinellas County student arrested for threats against middle school
McCain and Newman
Polk Sheriff: ‘Lactose intolerant’ thieves steal ice cream, other items from church
Cans of food sit on the shelves of the food pantry at State College of Florida’s Bradenton...
Sarasota-area colleges offer help to students facing food insecurity
A woman picks up a handcrafted bowl at the 'Bowls of Hope' fundraiser.
All Faiths Food Bank announce fundraising total for Bowls of Hope