Final phase of 44th Avenue East expansion project in Bradenton begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Manatee county commissioners and local officials broke ground on the final phase of 44th Avenue East expansion in Bradenton on Monday. The 160-million-dollar project will provide residents with more routes and less congestion. It will accommodate over 36,000 additional cars per day.

District 6 commissioner Jason Bearden told ABC7 it’s been a long time coming. “This has been in the plans since 1989,” said the commissioner. “We have been working on this for over 30 years,” he added.

The goal of the project is to curb the congestion in our area for the growing population.

“I mean everyone’s complaining about the traffic,” said District 5 Commissioner Ray Turner. “This is going to give a lot of relief east to west,” he said.

The project is set to wrap up in the spring of 2026.

