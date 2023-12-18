Christian Ziegler refuses to resign at closed-door meeting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Frustration boiled over at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando after Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler refused to step down.

“He needs to resign. It was unanimous. Every single motion today was unanimously voted on and he’s still there,” says executive board member Michelle Salzman.

The 40-person executive board unanimously voted to strip Ziegler of his power, censure him, and reduce his salary to $1 a year.

Ziegler gave a speech during the meeting, which didn’t resonate with many of the board members, including Michael Thompson, who described his thoughts during the speech saying, “Hurry up, how much longer are we going to be here? This is ridiculous. Can you speed this up so we can get out of here?”

Ziegler apologized for putting the party through what Sarasota County Republican Party Chairman Jack Brill describes as uncharted territory.

“This is very sad for the Republican Party of Florida, the Republican Party of Sarasota, the Sarasota community, and the entire state,” Brill says.

Now the whole executive board joins other party leaders including Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio in calling for Ziegler to step down.

“If the Florida delegation, who we work for to help keep elected officials and the Republican agenda moving, is calling for you to leave, then it is going to be hard for you to lead our party,” says board member Jovante Teague.

A party Vice Chairman Evan Power says needs to make a change.

“You cannot lead the Republican Party with the charges that are standing in front of him and the admissions he’s made in the affidavits. You cannot morally lead the Republican Party forward.”

Leaders now hope the discipline handed down during the meeting leads to restoring trust in the institution, starting right here on the Suncoast.

“I hope that this is the beginning of the first step for our Sarasota community, our county party, our elected officials, our children- that this is the first step in the healing process, which will take a while to do,” states Brill.

The board also voted to hold another special meeting with the full body on January 8th in Tallahassee, where they will have the authority to formally remove Ziegler from his position and elect his successor.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.