Choppy Boating Conditions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend storm which brought storm surge and minor flooding is headed to wreak havoc on the northeast. Behind it a dry front passes through leaving us with breezy boating conditions, cold mornings and crisp afternoons for a few days.

A small craft advisory will likely turn into a caution statement for mariners on Monday. Meanwhile, a northwest wind is contributing to the possibility of dangerous rip currents. A rip current and high surf advisory remain in effect through Tuesday morning. Bay and inland water conditions will be choppy to rough on Monday, with seas between five and seven feet and wind gusts up to 25 knots out of the northwest.

Beach conditions will improve with plenty of sunshine. However, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s cooupled with an onshore breeze. The Gulf water temperature will hang out in the mid 60s near the coast. A rip current statement remains in effect.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.