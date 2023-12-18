Advertise With Us
Charlotte County cold weather shelter opening Monday night

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service forecasts Southwest Florida temperatures will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold. Guest will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

