Cardinal Mooney alum competes for national title

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Texas Longhorns capture their second straight NCAA Division 1 Women’s Volleyball National Championship, Jordyn Byrd, former Mooney star, adds to her collection of hardware.

“This is top-notch,” said her father in attendance alongside Byrd’s entire family Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

“To win a state title is great, but you can’t beat a national championship.”

Byrd was a 2-time Gatorade Florida player of the year at Mooney. The private school’s current athletic director Rafael Fernandez said her winning ways have followed her to Austin, and now back to the Suncoast.

“Jordyn is just a shining example of what its like to be a Mooney student-athlete.... Once a Cougar always a Cougar,” said Fernandez.

Byrd has been nursing a leg injury for most of her freshman season. Texas has opted to redshirt the 6-foot-5-inch standout, giving her plenty of time to compete in the years to come.

