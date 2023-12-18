Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Cardinal Mooney alum competes for national title

By Brigham Harris and ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Texas Longhorns capture their second straight NCAA Division 1 Women’s Volleyball National Championship, Jordyn Byrd, former Mooney star, adds to her collection of hardware.

“This is top-notch,” said her father in attendance alongside Byrd’s entire family Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

“To win a state title is great, but you can’t beat a national championship.”

Byrd was a 2-time Gatorade Florida player of the year at Mooney. The private school’s current athletic director Rafael Fernandez said her winning ways have followed her to Austin, and now back to the Suncoast.

“Jordyn is just a shining example of what its like to be a Mooney student-athlete.... Once a Cougar always a Cougar,” said Fernandez.

Byrd has been nursing a leg injury for most of her freshman season. Texas has opted to redshirt the 6-foot-5-inch standout, giving her plenty of time to compete in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
A couple of the storms could become severe especially during the late afternoon and into the...
Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday
The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
FAWD
First Alert Weather Weekend
FAWD
First Alert Windy Sunday and Cold Tuesday

Latest News

Cardinal Mooney alum competes for national title
No evidence of shooting at Tampa Premium Outlets
Christian Ziegler refuses to resign at closed-door meeting
Frustration boiled over at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando after Florida GOP chairman...
Christian Ziegler refuses to resign at closed-door meeting