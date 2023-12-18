Burglar breaks into apartment, steals ingredients to make screwdriver drink

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has turned himself in after breaking into an apartment only to steal a bottle of Svedka vodka and a bottle of Florida’s Natural Orange Juice, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. when the burglar walked into someone else’s apartment, stole the ingredients to make a screwdriver and left.

The victim said the door used by the suspect is a secondary door, one they don’t often use, and they had no idea it was unlocked.

Detectives say he tried to open the door of the apartment across the hallway too, but it was locked, and he left.

The total value of the theft was just over $35. He has been booked into jail for the burglary.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.